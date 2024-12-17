Bromberg's hosting annual Christmas tree photo contest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bromberg Bromberg's iconic Christmas tree is a holiday tradition in Mountain Brook Village and the comunity.

Bromberg's Christmas tree is a community staple during the holiday season in Mountain Brook, and each year the business holds a photo contest with the return of the tree.

Standing 26 feet tall, the Fraser Fir is brought down from North Carolina and decorated with approximately 30,000 sparkling white and colored lights.

"The tree is our gift to the community, lighting up the Village from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve," said company president Ricky Bromberg. "Watching families, couples, and friends gather around the tree has become a beloved holiday tradition. We've watched many families, couples, and friends stop to capture special moments in front of it, and we love seeing these photos shared on social media. To celebrate this tradition, we’re hosting our annual #BrombergsTree photo contest again!"

How to Participate:

Take a photo or video with the tree.

Share it on social media using the hashtag #BrombergsTree and tag them:

Instagram: @Brombergs

@Brombergs Facebook: @BrombergsJeweler

Don’t use social media? No problem! You can email your photo to contact@brombergs.com with “Bromberg’s Tree” in the subject line.

Every entry will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Bromberg’s gift certificate, with the winner announced on Christmas Eve.

"The Bromberg’s Village Christmas Tree is more than just a beautiful display," said Bromberg. "It’s a gathering place for the community to make holiday memories. We invite you to visit the tree this season and make it part of your celebration."