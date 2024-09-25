Brookwood Forest Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Blue Ribbon Schools Brookwood Forest students celebrate at a Ranger Rally.

Mountain Brook's Brookwood Forest Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School on Monday by the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools. This recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The awardees are meant to reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds, according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools website. While the schools represent a wide variety, they share common traits. These schools are led by individuals who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

The Department recognizes each school based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in one or both of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Brookwood Forest was nominated for the Exemplary High Performing School category.

Top qualify for the award, each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools can be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

For more information, visit https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/