Brookwood Forest mourns passing of longtime librarian Cleo Lackey

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools Cleo Lackey served as the librarian at Brookwood Forest Elementary for 51 years. She died Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 at the age of 73.

Brookwood Forest Elementary and the wider Mountain Brook community are mourning the passing of Cleo Lackey, who served as the school’s librarian for more than five decades. She died Tuesday, Oct. 14 at the age of 73.

Mrs. Lackey began her career in Mountain Brook at the O’Neal Library before joining Brookwood Forest Elementary, where she spent the next 51 years fostering a love of reading and learning among students.

“For over half a century, Mrs. Lackey empowered generations of students by teaching them to read and cultivate a passion for learning through books in her library,” Mountain Brook Schools shared in a statement.

Brookwood Forest Principal Nathan Pitner described her presence as constant and formative. “Two weeks ago, three people returning for their 40-year reunion at MBHS asked if Mrs. Lackey was still in the library,” he wrote in a message to families. “Their second question was whether they could go give her a hug.”

Mrs. Lackey’s devotion was deeply felt by students of all ages, from kindergarteners to alumni. One student wrote her a note recalling that she was the first person to say hello on a nervous first day of school — a gesture that left a lasting impression.

Born Jan. 27, 1952, Emily Cleo Speegle Lackey graduated from Woodlawn High School before earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in library science from the University of Alabama. Outside of school, she was an avid reader and traveler who especially loved attending racing events with family. She was a member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church and belonged to several heritage and literary associations.

She is survived by her twin brothers, Jerome Alan Speegle (Bess) and Wayne Morris Speegle, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ridout’s Valley Chapel in Homewood. A private family burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Brookwood Forest Elementary Library, 3701 South Brookwood Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223.