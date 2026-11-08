Developers move closer to releasing proposed plan for old Brookwood Village mall

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Local developers are exploring a mixed-use project for the former Brookwood Village mall site, an early-stage concept Homewood and Mountain Brook leaders say may have potential but would need community input and government consideration before anything is formally considered. Details are expected to be announced later this year, according to Fairway Investments of Birmingham. Demolition will continue through December.

Plans for a mixed-use project for the old Brookwood Village mall may not be moving quickly, but they are moving. Local leaders say more details on the mixed-use redevelopment may be released by the end of the year.

“There is movement,” said Mountain Brook Mayor Graham Smith. “The developers are working on their end, but these things require legal hurdles, council authorization, multiple votes. We’re in discussion on all of it, but we have not finalized anything.”

The idea continues to be replacing the 1970s-era indoor mall with a walkable, open-air destination that combines medical, office and retail space with green areas that visitors can also enjoy after dark.

“We want to try very hard to make sure we’re doing it right as opposed to fast,” said Sims Garrison, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Fairway Investments. “We’ve said all along that we’d like this to be a best-in-class mixed-use type of project.”

Demolition is expected to continue through December.

Fairway, which is near the mall site, partnered with Pope & Land Real Estate of Atlanta to acquire the 57-acre former mall property in 2021.

One of the project’s unique challenges is that the property includes three jurisdictions: Mountain Brook, Homewood and Jefferson County.

“As far as processes for the public to have input, that will absolutely happen — at multiple levels,” said Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress, who lives across from the site. “I don’t want anyone to think that any decisions have been made or are being made behind closed doors. That is not the case.”

Both Andress and Smith said top project priorities include ensuring the project is attractive, managing traffic, including public green space and trails, and keeping the area as a place the community supports and enjoys.

Both mayors also want to make sure any new retail doesn’t hurt local shopping.

“[Fairway] has done a really nice job of looking at our history and the composition of our existing villages to make sure that whatever they look to do does not cannibalize any of our small businesses,” Smith said. “That is critical to us.”

Among the other details yet to be determined is how the municipalities may share revenue from any new projects.

In November 2025, it was announced that the former Belk store would be converted into a $124 million Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, expected to open in 2027.

Andress, speaking for herself as a resident who jogs nearby trails most days, said she hopes the redevelopment will include green space, a trail, public gathering areas and midsize meeting facilities, potentially alongside a hotel.

“We want to make sure we get it right — not for Homewood, but for the entire region,” Andress said. “I want to see it engaged and used, and loved and beautified and natural.”