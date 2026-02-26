Brunch with the Bachelors returns to Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host “Brunch with the Bachelors” on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The morning begins with a brunch buffet and waffle bar at 9:30 a.m., followed by behind-the-scenes tours starting at 10:15 a.m. Guests will tour the elephant barn and attend an exclusive training session with animal care professionals in the BOMA yard. Attendees will meet elephants Bulwagi, Luti and Gadze and can participate in trivia for a chance to win an elephant print.

Pricing is $320 per table for members and $360 per table for non-members, with each table accommodating up to four guests. One additional guest may be added for $80 for members or $90 for non-members. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The event is open to guests ages 5 and older. Closed-toed shoes are required for all participants. The program will be held rain or shine.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/brunch-with-the-bachelors-2.