Bugs at Work camp shows children how insects help the environment

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host “Bugs at Work” July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

Designed for children ages 4 through rising third grade, the camp will focus on the small but important creatures that help keep ecosystems functioning. Campers will learn how insects support healthy soil, clean waterways, break down scraps, control pests and pollinate plants.

Inspired by naturalist E.O. Wilson’s description of insects as “the little things that run the world,” the camp will encourage children to look more closely at bugs and better understand how they benefit the environment.

Participants also will discover ways people can support beneficial insects in gardens and outdoor spaces.

The cost is $160 for members at the family level and above and $200 for nonmembers. Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/bugs-at-work.