Burns Night supper returns to O’Neal Library with poetry, bagpipes and tradition

Adults are invited to celebrate Scotland’s national poet at the fifth annual Burns Night Supper on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at O’Neal Library.

The event marks the 266th birthday of Robert Burns and continues a tradition that dates back to 1801.

The evening will feature a light Scottish meal, poetry readings, traditional toasts and prayers, bagpipe music and, of course, haggis. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the night — kilts welcome — and enjoy a cultural celebration steeped in history and ritual.

The event is currently full, but interested attendees may join the waitlist for any openings.