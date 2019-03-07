Burst pipe to affect traffic on Mountain Brook Parkway

× Expand By Keith McCoy

Traffic on Mountain Brook Parkway at Southwood Road may find delays throughout today, March 7, and possibly into March 8.

Steven Gay, with Mountain Brook Public Works, said a terra cotta pipe collapsed and has "undermined the integrity of the road on both roads."

While the road will remain open for rush hour traffic on March 7, Gay said in order to repair the area, closures will have to take affect. Construction will work with only one lane closed to traffic for as long as possible, but "at some point during the day, the road will have to be shut down."

Public Works will preemptively notify traffic and have detour routes. Check back for updates concerning the road closure.