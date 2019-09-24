Cahaba Dog Park opening day

×

City officials, residents and their four-legged companions gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Cahaba Dog Park on Aug. 30. The new park measures a half-acre and sits inside the walking trail at Cahaba River Walk Park on Overton Road.

The creation of the dog park was spearheaded by several Mountain Brook High School students who took part in the Leadership Mountain Brook program for the 2018-19 school year.

The students “did most of the work and seeking approvals,” said Shanda Williams, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent “They did research on the topic, gauging public interest, what amenities would be necessary and probable funding sources,” Williams said.

The students also helped pay for the park by raising about $5,000, almost half of the total cost.