Canterbury set to host Rise Against Hunger

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Canterbury United Methodist Church will host its Rise Against Hunger event Feb. 9-11. × 2 of 2 Expand Rise Against Hunger information. Prev Next

Canterbury United Methodist Church is set to hold the 10th annual Rise Against Hunger from Feb. 9-11.

During the event, volunteers pack and send meals to children in food-insecure areas. This year’s meals will be sent to South Africa or the Dominican Republic, according to Director of Outreach and Missions Rachel Estes.

Three thousand meals are expected to be packed and sent with the help of 2,000 volunteers. Estes said the Rise Against Hunger event has a big impact in areas where the meals are received.

“Rise Against Hunger is a great way to get our community thinking about food insecurity, and how we can be a part of the solution,” she said. “We know that when substantial food is provided to a child, they will be able to concentrate better. Their parents are more likely to send them to school knowing they will be fed there, so this fun atmosphere of service has a giant, serious impact on communities elsewhere.”

Estes said meals are sent to their destination right after they are packed.

“They leave our parking lot to drive to Mobile to get on a ship and head to their destination,” she said. “It’s amazing to think that our hands touch it last before it gets to people who will be fed.”

Estes said Rise Against Hunger, which is an international hunger relief nonprofit organization, has distributed more than 3 million meals in recent years.

She also said anyone can sign up for a shift to volunteer or donate to fund the Rise Against Hunger event at canterburyumc.org.