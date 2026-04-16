Canterbury UMC choir to perform Puccini’s ‘Messa di Gloria’

× Expand Submitted Canterbury presents Puccini's "Gloria Mass"

Canterbury United Methodist Church will present Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria” on Sunday, April 26, at 4:30 p.m. at 350 Overbrook Road.

The performance will feature the church’s choir accompanied by a full orchestra under the direction of Lester Seigel. Soloists include Kathleen Buccleugh, soprano, Steven Wallace, tenor, and Daniel Seigel, baritone.

The concert is sponsored in honor of Philip Jackson and supported by the Wayne Killion Endowment for choir activities.

The event is free and open to the public.