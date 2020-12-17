Canterbury UMC taking donations for warming station at Boutwell

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Canterbury United Methodist Church Canterbury UMC is accepting donations for the warming station at Boutwell Auditorium downtown on Dec. 17-18.

The city of Birmingham is hosting a warming station at Boutwell Auditorium this week due to freezing temperatures at night.

Mountain Brook residents can make donations for the facility without driving downtown, thanks to a drop-off set up by Canterbury United Methodist Church, located at 350 Overbrook Road.

Canterbury will have two shelves outside its double doors to collect donations until 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, said Rachel Estes, the church’s director of outreach and missions.

The warming station at Boutwell will be open tonight, Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city is accepting the following donations, according to a city news release:

Bottled water

Blankets

Skull caps, socks, gloves and scarves.

Individually wrapped snacks such as grain bars, crackers, chips and honey buns.

However, to combat the spread of COVID-19, no other food or clothing donations will be accepted.

Donors may also pull in front of Boutwell — located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd. — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and someone will unload their vehicle. For more information, call Don Lupo at 205-335-4573.

For more information about Canterbury UMC, call 205-871-4695 or go to canterburyumc.org.