Canterbury UMC to host Christmas Chili Cookoff Dec. 17

Canterbury United Methodist Church will host its Christmas Chili Cookoff on Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of homemade chilis for guests to sample and vote on, along with grilled cheese, games and Christmas-themed activities for all ages. Attendees can enjoy a casual, festive evening while choosing their favorite chili entries.

Participants are invited to enter their own pot of chili for the competition, with fun prizes awarded. A $20 registration fee is required for entrants, and the deadline to register a chili is Dec. 10.

Event attendance pricing is $10 for adults, $7 for kids and youth, with a $30 family maximum. The cookoff is open to individuals and families who want to compete or simply taste and cast votes for their top selections.

Proceeds from the cookoff will benefit the Jackson Olin High School feeding program, which provides meals to students over the holiday season.

More information is ava canterburyumc.org/event/canterbury-christmas-chili-cookoff.