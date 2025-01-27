Canterbury United Methodist hosting author Kate Kennedy luncheon event

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. The proposed drainage study includes the Canterbury United Methodist Church’s campus.

Canterbury United Methodist Church is hosting author Kate Kennedy for a luncheon and book signing event.

Canterbury Outreach and Canterbury United Methodist Women are partnering to present the opportunity to meet and hear from Kennedy, author of "Once Upon a School".

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Wesley Hall. Kennedy will share about the story of challenging the status quo and digging deep into her own story to find connection, hope and new answers to old problems in her book. It is a story of racial inequity, generational poverty and finding community in the most unlikely places. It’s about building a school, standing up for children, and finding your place in the world.

Her book, "Once Upon a School", will be available to purchase and she will sign copies.

Attendees can register to purchase a $15 boxed lunch, or they can register without the lunch option. To sign up, visit canterburyumc.org/kate-kennedy-event/.

Kennedy is the daughter of Bette and Crawford Owen and she grew up in the halls of Canterbury an active member and involved in youth activities.

She is a mom, wife, sister, friend and a passionate advocate for children. In 2018, she opened a school for children experiencing homelessness in Atlanta. For more information on Kate’s work, visit katekennedywrites.com.