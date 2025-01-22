United Methodist Women hosting Sophie Hudson for January women's event at Canterbury

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Canterbury United Methodist Church Sophie Hudson will speak at a United Methodist Women January dinner event at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

United Methodist Women (UMW) is hosting Sophie Hudson for a women's dinner event at Canterbury United Methodist Church on Jan. 30.

UMW is the official organization for women within the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1869, the organization now has nearly half a million members and offers Methodist women opportunities for spiritual growth, leadership development, transformative education and service and advocacy.

Hudson is a local author and popular speaker. She has published seven books, and she co-hosts The Big Boo Cast podcast with friend and fellow author Melanie Shankle.

All women are invited to join the church for the special intergenerational dinner event and enjoy a fun night of stories and learn ways to find encouragement and hope in the everyday, joy-filled moments of life.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. next Thursday, and tickets are $25 per person and include dinner. The deadline to register is Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit canterburyumc.org/community/united-methodist-women/.

Childcare is available (up to 6th grade) with a reservation. Email Breana Stallings to make reservation, breana.stallings@canterburyumc.org.