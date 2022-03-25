Caring for our ‘green earth’: April is Earth Month, and there’s lots of eco-activity in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Bella Donner, center, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, puts a flowering dogwood seedling in a bag as Saylors Pursell, left, a junior, and Margaret Nichols, a senior, work together to prepare seedlings to give to first graders at the elementary schools in Mountain Brook through Leadership Mountain Brook at Leaf and Petal in Mountain Brook Village on Feb. 27.

April is Earth Month, a time to celebrate nature and ponder the effects that human beings have on it.

April 22 is Earth Day, celebrated annually since 1970, when the environmental movement came of age.

As we mark these events in 2022, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

According to most scientists who study it, climate change — environmental disruptions caused by

carbon emissions into the earth’s atmosphere — is a huge, growing problem that affects the whole world, including Mountain Brook and Alabama.

It can be depressing to read the news reports about the environment. It’s also disempowering to feel you can’t do much to help.

But people don’t have to feel powerless.

In Mountain Brook, many officials, teachers, students and residents have taken action to help the environment.

We celebrate some of their stories for Earth Month.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. John White, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, puts a sweetbay magnolia seedling in a bag as students with Leadership Mountain Brook prepare three varieties of magnolias and dogwood seedlings to give to first graders at Mountain Brook elementary schools at Leaf and Petal in Mountain Brook Village on Feb. 27. × 2 of 3 Expand Knox Herren, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, hands out flowering dogwoods and saucer magnolia trees to first graders at Cherokee Bend Elementary after the students with Leadership Mountain Brook performed a skit about the history of Arbor Day on Feb. 28. × 3 of 3 Expand Students with Leadership Mountain Brook perform a skit about the history of Arbor Day to first graders at Cherokee Bend Elementary School. Prev Next

Inspiring the children

Each year, a group of highly motivated students from Mountain Brook High School takes part in the Leadership Mountain Brook program and completes special projects to make Mountain Brook a better place.

For 2022, those projects included an Arbor Week celebration.

The Mountain Brook Board of Landscape and Design donates tree seedlings to the community each year, including to every first grader in Mountain Brook Schools, LMB faculty sponsor Margaret Denton said.

With the support of the BLD and Leaf & Petal in Mountain Brook Village, LMB distributed tree seedlings to about 372 first graders at all four of the city’s elementary schools beginning Feb. 28.

The seedlings included dogwoods, saucer magnolias and sweetbay magnolias, said Lydia Pursell, a BLD member and Leaf & Petal owner.

Each tree was bagged for the kids to take home with instructions on how to plant and care for it.

LMB students also wrote and performed a skit for the first graders to educate them about the importance of Arbor Day.

“We're looking forward to doing a fun play with silly characters to really get the kids engaged,” LMB student Bella Donner said before the event. “Since our city is packed with beautiful trees, they will be able to appreciate it that much more.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BLD was not able to pass out trees to the students, Denton said. But this year, the old format was back.

A 2004 MBHS graduate, Denton teaches business education at the school.

“LMB wants to teach the first graders about the importance of keeping our community beautiful and also about the importance of our environment and small ways the students can help out,” she said.

“Arbor Day allows us to highlight how important it is to take care of our green earth by taking care of our trees,” LMB student Bella Donner added.

“I love getting to see the students get excited to plant their trees,” LMB student Lucy Evans said. “It teaches them that caring for our environment can be fun. They may not realize it now, but planting these trees will positively impact our community and the environment in so many ways.”

Denton said teenagers “seem to be pretty conscious of protecting the environment.”

LMB has some other eco-friendly community projects planned for this semester, she said.

For Earth Day, LMB plans to encourage recycling of metal coat hangers by MBS sixth graders, she said.

“The winning sixth grade class will receive a pizza party from LMB,” Denton said.

Tree City

Planting trees, which has numerous environmental benefits, is a point of pride in Mountain Brook and a big part of the city’s environmental efforts.

Earlier this year, the Arbor Day Foundation named Mountain Brook a 2021 Tree City USA and gave the city another Tree City USA Growth Award.

This is the 28th year Mountain Brook has been named a Tree City USA and its 20th year receiving the Growth Award.

“We’re very proud of this achievement,” Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch III said.

Welch said the city’s success in introducing native trees and plantings “has been spearheaded by a small army of passionate residents led by Sim Johnson, past president of Friends of Jemison Park and past chair of our Tree Commission.”

City Manager Sam Gaston helped to form the city’s Tree Commission, which eventually became the BLD, in 1993.

The Tree Commission was needed “because of the beautiful urban forest we have in Mountain Brook and the pride most all residents have in trees and landscaping,” Gaston said in 2021.

A clean city

Welch, who was elected to his first term as mayor in 2016, has been an environmentally conscious chief executive.

He believes “most people intuitively know we need to take care of the environment, our planet.”

He also has faith in the eco-sense of Mountain Brook citizens.

“Our residents are blessed to live in one of the best cities in America,” Welch said. “We have a beautiful, safe city, and there’s tremendous support for making it a quiet, environmentally clean city.”

Under Welch, Mountain Brook moved toward the use of electric blowers and received the AGZA Green Zone Certification in 2021.

Welch said he was concerned about the city’s workers.

“I worried about their long-term health after spending a career with two-stroke gas engines … the fumes and the noise,” he said.

Consultants assured city officials that battery-powered equipment could handle all but the worst conditions, he said.

“Their research also indicated that our current gas-powered activities emitted over 26 tons of toxins annually at Overton Park and our villages,” Welch said.

The city became the first in the Deep South to receive the AGZA certification, he said.

In addition, Welch and other officials, including Gaston, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams and Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn, organized a “green equipment” demo and presentation for local landscape vendors.

“We’re also speaking directly to business owners in and around our villages to have their vendors join our ‘Quiet Villages’ movement,” Welch said.

Mountain Brook has worked with Homewood to help protect Shades Creek, and the cities hosted the Shades Creek Fest in 2018 and 2019.

The event “was an opportunity for two adjacent communities to come together and showcase both cities as well as bring attention to a wonderful, shared resource: Shades Creek,” Welch said.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary end to the festival, but Welch said he’d like to have it in spring 2023.

City seeks ‘resilience’

In discussing environmental protection, one often encounters the term sustainability.

The United Nations World Commission on Environment and Development states that “sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

Dana Hazen, the director of planning, building and sustainability for the city of Mountain Brook, goes a bit deeper.

“At its most basic level, it is the opposite of depletion,” she said. “At its optimal it is resilience.”

The concept of sustainability “starts with mindfulness and taking a step back to observe how we operate and how we could be not only less wasteful and cause less damage, but how we can encourage reuse, replenish our resources and grow in resilience,” Hazen said.

She cited numerous recent sustainability initiatives by the city, including:

► Gaston and the Mountain Brook City Council could have supported the implementation of numerous sustainable regulations, policies and practices. For example, zoning code is written in such a way as to support reuse of property and commercial infill of older development.

► The city has discussed ways to reduce permit fees for new residential development that uses on-site stormwater collection and management effectively to prevent flooding.

► Public Works collects curbside leaves and debris and makes it into compost, which is available to the residents.

► Public Works has reduced its use of pesticides, including mosquito spraying.

► The city’s inspectors are using virtual inspections where possible to reduce driving.

► The city uses its website to show citizens how they can promote sustainability in their own homes and yards.

► Mountain Brook is also exploring the possible installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the villages.

Recycling event

Electronic waste is a growing problem around the world, according to government officials.

The U.N. Environmental Program reports the world produces as much as 50 million tons of electronic and electrical waste each year.

“Electronic waste has been a growing problem for decades as people consume more and more electronics of all kinds in their daily lives,” said Tyler Slaten, a planner with the city of Mountain Brook.

Even worse, “electronics recycling is not typically a part of normal recycling services,” he said.

This means more plastic in the oceans and more toxic metals dumped into landfills and leaching into the water and soil.

The city will give Mountain Brook residents and businesses a chance to do their part for Earth Day when it offers e-waste recycling and secure document destruction at Mountain Brook High School on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city will partner with Gone For Good, a document destruction and e-waste recycling program created by local nonprofit United Ability.

The city had its first e-waste and paper shredding event in 2021 and had “a fantastic turnout,” collecting 20,000 pounds of paper and 33,000 pounds of electronics, Slaten said,

Slaten said people should feel optimistic about the environment.

“One person can absolutely have a positive impact,” he said. “Every single recycled item is a small step towards a better environment. What is even better is when the entire community comes together to support the cause.”

For a list of electronics that Gone for Good accepts, go to uagoneforgood.com/e-waste-recycling.