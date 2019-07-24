Carrigan's to open this fall

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Carrigan’s Public House will open at 2400 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village. The entrance will be through the back patio of the former Dram Whiskey Bar.

The owner of Carrigan's Public House plans to open in Mountain Brook Village this fall.

In an email to Village Living, David Carrigan said that he would like to open at 2400 Montevallo Road in late October or November. This will be his second location; the first opened on Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham in 2013.

“We believe that the space is perfect for our concept and that we can offer a unique experience for the Mountain Brook community and surrounding neighborhoods,” Carrigan said.

On July 22, the Mountain Brook City Council recommended the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board issue a liquor license to Carrigan's. It will move into the space occupied previously by Dram Whiskey Bar, which closed at the beginning of the year.

The pub sells craft cocktails and beers along with elevated bar food. Carrigan said that his new location will be smaller and more intimate than the one downtown but will retain some of the same design elements. Seating will be first come, first served, and will include a partially covered patio.

Carrigan also said that his new location will maintain a similar food and drink menu. Dishes will range from $5 to $20, while beers, cocktails and wine will range from $5 to $10 and up.

“We are genuinely excited about coming to Mountain Brook,” Carrigan said. “I’ve spent a great deal of time in the city working on stone masonry projects in the past and cultivated some meaningful relationships. I’m looking forward to furthering that involvement in and connection with the community.”

While Carrigan said that his new location will have a true cocktail bar and pub atmosphere, he wants to fulfill his customers’ desires and needs. As such, he plans to allow persons under age 21 as long as they are with a parent or guardian.

The pub joins Abhi, which will open above it in the old Avo space, as new additions to the city’s culinary landscape.

“I think they’re going to do extremely well,” said Suzan Doidge, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce executive director. “...It should be a welcome addition to Mountain Brook Village."

Carrigan said that he is still finalizing hours of operation but will likely open at 4:30 p.m. six or seven days per week. He also said that he is hiring for a variety of positions, including dishwashers, kitchen prep, line cooks, sous chef, servers and cocktail bartenders. To apply or find out more information, email info@carriganspub.com.