CAT Cabaret to feature Patti Wilemon in intimate concert performance

Central Alabama Theater will present “CAT Cabaret — As Long As I’m Singing” on Saturday, May 30, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Steeple Arts, 36 Church St.

The performance will feature Birmingham native Patti Wilemon accompanied by pianist Ken Watson. Wilemon, a vocalist and storyteller, will perform classic standards and vintage jazz-inspired selections in a cabaret-style setting designed to create an intimate listening experience.

Organizers describe CAT Cabaret as a relaxed concert series inspired by New York cabaret venues such as 54 Below and The Metropolitan Room, with seating arranged for clear sound and sight lines. Guests may enjoy beverages during the show, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.85 through Eventbrite. Parking is free, and the performance is open to all ages. For more information, visit centralalabamatheater.org.