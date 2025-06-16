Celebrate 32 years with Sam Gaston

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston is celebrating 32 years leading the city of Mountain Brook.

Sam Gaston is celebrating his 32nd anniversary as City Manager of Mountain Brook, marking a long career of steadfast leadership.

Gaston stepped in to the role in 1993, and he announced in January that he would be retiring in November.

Prior to his appointment in Mountain Brook, he served as city manager of Powder Springs, Georgia and held municipal positions in Anniston, Gulf Shores and Decatur.

As city manager, he serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the city and is responsible for the overall operation and supervision of governmental functions of Mountain Brook. He is responsible for the appointment and dismissal of all employees (except the Police Chief and Fire Chief who are appointed by the City Council), preparation of the annual budget, and enforcement of all laws, ordinances and policies of the city. He serves as the chief advisor to the Mayor and city council.

Gaston received his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Public Administration from Auburn University. He has served as President of the Alabama City/County Management Association, Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association, the Anniston Sunrisers Kiwanis Club, and Homewood/Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club and is currently President of the Indian Springs Village Kiwanis Club. He served on the Executive Board of the International City-County Management Association (ICMA) from 2005-2008. He served as ICMA President from 2011 to 2012.

Steve Boone, Mountain Brook’s assistant city manager and finance director for the past 29 years, will replace Gaston as city manager in November.