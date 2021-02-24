Chamber adapts GreenWise Market Village2Village run to pandemic

× Expand Staff photo. Participants run in the 2019 Village2Village run in Lane Parke. The 2021 Village2Village will be virtual with each runner choosing when to complete the run and which route to take.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel several events in 2020 due to COVID-19.

One of those events was the annual Village2Village 10K and 7.5K run, one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.

In fact, the V2V run was scheduled to take place last March on the same weekend the entire country was forced into a lockdown.

The chamber will be unable to hold V2V in its usual live format this year, given the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but the chamber has found a way to bring the event back in a different form.

Registration is now open for the 2021 GreenWise Market Village2Village 10K and 7.5K, in which participants can run either of the two distances alone or with a partner and turn in their results.

They can complete their run anytime and on any route they choose — as long as they submit their results by Saturday, March 13.

They can then pick up their race t-shirt and finishing medal the following week.

In addition, the chamber will use social media to give away prizes in fun, unusual categories.

Organizers are happy they can bring the event back this year in some form, said Molly Wallace, the chamber’s project manager.

“We view it as Mountain Brook’s signature race, and there are people who’ve run it for years,” Wallace said. “We hope this gives those runners a little chance to dip their toes in the V2V water.”

Organizers typically hold a big V2V afterparty at Lane Parke with entertainment, a kids zone and other activities, and runners crossing the finish line get mimosas and chocolate-covered strawberries.

“We will be missing all that this year, unfortunately,” Wallace said.

However, there’s definitely a bright side.

“We’re glad there is still a way to do something, and we hope it will keep people engaged enough to join back with us for the full event next year,” Wallace said.

The chamber has adapted its usual V2V award categories to suit this year’s format.

“We’re doing some creative awards this time that people can win by posting on social media or sending us their pictures,” Wallace said.

The prize categories this year are Best Dynamic Duo, Most Creative Course, Best Selfie, Best Furry Friend, Most Creative Finish Line and Craziest Socks.

Each award is worth $100 in Village Gold.

Packet pickup will be available at the chamber office March 18 and at The Trak Shak March 19. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org/events.

For race details and sign-up, go to village2village10k.com.

ANNUAL LUNCHEON

The Mountain Brook Chamber Annual Luncheon will be held in person at The Birmingham Zoo on April 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will take place outdoors under a tent and be as socially distanced as possible.

“We’re praying for no rain, and we’re excited to do something in person again,” Wallace said.

As usual, several major awards will be presented.

The winner of the Jemison Visionary Award is former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden.

Penny Page will receive the William Tynes Award Winner from the O’Neal Library.

The city of Mountain Brook’s employee of the year is Detective Drew Moore from the Police Department.

“The winners are always such great people who’ve done great things for the community, and it’s always fun to celebrate them,” Wallace said.

Admission is $100 per person. A table sponsorship with eight seats is $1,000.

For more information, including other sponsorships, call 205-871-3779 or go to mtnbrookchamber.org/events.