Chamber celebrates 500 members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce staff celebrate reaching 500 members.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of commerce is celebrating a milestone in the organization's history, marking their 500th member to join the business group.

The chamber announced the achievement on Facebook on May 7, just in time for Small Business Week.

"This milestone is more than just a number—it represents 500 dreams, 500 partnerships, and countless opportunities to continue building a stronger, more connected community," the post read. "Each member is a vital part of the story we’re writing together, and we’re beyond grateful for the trust, passion, and dedication you bring."

To learn more about the chamber and its members, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.