Mountain Brook Chamber earns Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce Designation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lizzie Maymon poses with a plaque recognizing the chamber's Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce Designation.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, has earned the AlabamaAccredited Chamber of Commerce designation.

The announcement was made during the Alabama Chambers Night of Champions recently held in Auburn.

The Alabama Accredited Chamber Commerce program (AACC) was established in 2016 as one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The AACC program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the State of Alabama. Additionally, the program promotes public awareness of the chamber of commerce brand as a community development, business membership organization.

The peer review process benchmarks chambers in six areas: Organization, Mission Focus,Professional Administration, Financial Management, Communications, and Advocacy. There are currently 31 chambers that hold the AACC designation. This year, 6 chambers renewed their designation including Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, Dothan Area Chamber ofCommerce, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Etowah Chamber, Greenville Area Chamber ofCommerce, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce. Four chambers earned their designation for the first time including Albertville Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Chamber, Mountain Brook Chamber ofCommerce, and North Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

“The accreditation process is both comprehensive and rigorous, serving as a testament to the exceptional caliber of each chamber that attains this recognition,” stated Anna Hovey, Chairwoman of Alabama Chambers. “Attainment of the AACC designation affirms to the community and its members that the chamber upholds the highest standards of professionalism, thereby reinforcing the legitimacy of their trust and continued investment.”

Since its beginning in 1937 as the Alabama Association of Commercial Organizations, what is now known as the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (Alabama Chambers) has remained dedicated to its mission of building stronger chambers across our state while advocating that chambers of commerce are the premier local business advocates in the State of Alabama. ThroughThe Partnership with the Business Council of Alabama, a non-partisan organization, the two organizations represent the interests and concerns of over 1 million working Alabamians every day.