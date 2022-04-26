Chamber executive director to retire in September

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Suzan Doidge, long-time executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, is retiring this year.

Suzan Doidge, the long-time executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, announced in March that she is retiring from the position at the end of September.

Doidge informed the chamber board of directors of her retirement in January.

“After 14 years, it is time,” Doidge told Village Living.

Working with the chamber has been very gratifying, she said.

“What a privilege it has been to work in the community that I love, the community where I have raised my children,” Doidge said.

She called Mountain Brook “one of the best-run cities in the U.S.”

Doidge has had a positive, far-reaching impact on the chamber during her long tenure, said City Councilor Alice Womack, who serves as the council’s liaison to the organization.

“Suzan is a relationship builder and connector,” Womack said. “She magnified the reach of the chamber by engaging others. She did not come into the role dictating to our businesses and our community what we would be doing, but instead provided a listening ear to what the business community wanted to do and sought to capitalize on their efforts by providing the resources. Her skills changed the direction of the chamber and raised the bar.”

The chamber board has released a job description as it begins the search for a new executive director.

The primary duties include “executive leadership of the staff of the organization; support of positive member relations; executive support to the Board of Directors of the organization; community connecting/liaison activities; and active participation and leadership in local, regional, state and, if appropriate, national levels on advocacy activities relating to business policy, legislation and regulation,” the description states.

Skills needed in the post include excellent communications and listening skills and the ability to make presentations.

The job also requires strong organizational skills, the ability to work collaboratively with people of diverse backgrounds and the ability to independently identify and resolve problems.

For more information about the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, including upcoming events, call 205-871-3779 or go to mtnbrookchamber.org.