Chamber luncheon to focus on workplace wellness and community connection

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its Spring Luncheon, titled “It Takes a Village,” on Tuesday, May 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

The event will bring together business leaders and community members for networking, updates and a panel discussion centered on emotional wellness in the workplace. The program will feature representatives from ALL IN Mountain Brook, a nonprofit focused on personal safety, mental health and overall wellness.

Panelists will share perspectives from both corporate and clinical settings, exploring how workplace culture, leadership and access to resources can support employee well-being. The discussion will also highlight local programs and tools available to help organizations foster healthier environments.

The luncheon will include opportunities for networking and recognition of local businesses while encouraging collaboration across the community.

Registration is available at mtnbrookchamber.org.