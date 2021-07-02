Chamber of Commerce hosts treasure hunt

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins (L) and Police Chief Ted Cook (R) display the Challenge Coins being used in the Treasure Hunt sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce that began July 2, 2021.

Folks in Mountain Brook can keep on the lookout for gold Challenge Coins from the Mountain Brook Fire Department and Mountain Brook Police Department.

The special coins will be hidden throughout English Village, Crestline Village and Mountain Brook Village, as well as in the city's parks.

If you find a coin, take it to the chamber office, located at 101 Hoyt Lane, to redeem it for Village Gold.

The Treasure Hunt will last until all coins have been found.

There are a total of 20 coins being hidden, 10 from the MBFD and 10 from the MBPD, according to the chamber. None of them are being hidden on private property.

For more information, call 205-871-3779 or go to mtnbrookchamber.org.