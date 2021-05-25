Chamber, PTO honor Mountain Brook teachers; Archibald to speak at Chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Representatives from Publix GreenWise Market delivered lunches to Mountain Brook Schools teachers at Crestline Elementary School on April 29 as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, an event sponsored by the MBS Parent Teacher Organization Council and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

The Mountain Brook Schools Parent Teacher Organization Council partnered with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to honor teachers for their hard work throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

The two groups designated April 26-30 as a community-wide Teacher Appreciation Week, with 33 local merchants offering discounts and promotions to MBS teachers.

“All six Mountain Brook schools have their own Teacher Appreciation Week, but we saw this as an opportunity to celebrate and say thank you at the same time, especially during this very difficult school year,” Mountain Brook High School Spartan PTO President Joanna Hufham said in an MBS news release.

Mountain Brook teachers have overcome many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to continue providing their students an effective education, according to the news release. “With dedication and nimbleness, they have reimagined their craft while balancing in-person and virtual instruction,” the release states.

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge embraced the creation of a community-wide Teacher Appreciation Week. Once the PTO Council pitched the idea, Doidge immediately reached out to local merchants to gauge their interest in participating.

“The chamber views the school system as a community partner and teachers as the biggest asset,” Doidge said in the release. “Our teachers have been through a lot with COVID-19. Any time we can do something to support them, we’re happy to do so.”

On top of the discounts offered by merchants throughout the city, the chamber donated a $50 Village Gold gift card that was awarded via drawing to one teacher from each school.

Additionally, Publix GreenWise Market in Lane Parke provided lunch to MBS teachers on April 29.

“In a year when teachers in our system have stepped up to the plate in so many ways to meet the unforeseen needs of our students and families, it is heartwarming to see businesses in our community want to honor and celebrate their incredible efforts,” PTO Council President Mary Virginia Mandell said.

Book talk

Acclaimed Birmingham journalist and author John Archibald will be the keynote speaker at the chamber luncheon to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Archibald is a columnist at al.com/The Birmingham News and won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary.

His new book is “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution .”

“Shaking the Gates of Hell” describes the author’s experiences growing up as a white kid in the Deep South in the 1960s. Archibald came from a long line of Methodist preachers and later came to examine the role of his father and others in the church in failing to speak out more forcefully for racial justice.

The event is free, but participants should register in advance. Go to mtnbrookchamber.org and click on “events.”

Support for local merchants

The chamber is encouraging city residents to contribute to the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund, which provides financial support to Mountain Brook merchants negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The chamber created the new nonprofit in the early days of the pandemic to accept donations.

It’s important for residents to donate to the fund, chamber President Ricky Bromberg told Village Living in May.

“Until we fully emerge from this, it’s clearly impacting some businesses, maybe some more than others, but there’s still a need,” he said. “It will be an ongoing need for a while longer, but definitely not forever.”

To make a donation, go to mtnbrookchamber.org or onemb.swell.gives.