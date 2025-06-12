Chamber's Summer Selfie challenge makes summer memories

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is prompting the community to support local and make summer memories with their Summer Selfies challenge.

Keep the kids entertained and document your summer by exploring the city with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce's Summer Selfies card.

Complete any four squares on the card, snap a selfie for each one and win free scoop token from the Mountain Brook Creamery and Village Gold (ages 2-10). Call 205.871.3779 to claim your prize by showing your photos at the chamber office.