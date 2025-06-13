Chamber's Village Gold program growing

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Village Poodle in Mountain Brook Village is now part of the chamber's Village Gold program.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce's Village Gold program is growing, with several new merchants opting to participate in recent months.

Village Gold is not only a gift certificate, but a partnership between the Chamber and community members to support local businesses. With over 70 retailers and restaurants participating in the Village Gold program, the aim is to keep tax dollars in the city and help local business thrive.

Recent additions to merchants that accept Village Gold include M.Cory, The Village Poodle, Daughters Baking and Village Healthcare.

Learn more about Village Gold or purchase some online at mtnbrookchamber.org/purchase-village-gold. Village Gold can also be purchased at the Chamber office at 101 Hoyt Lane.