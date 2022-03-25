Chamber welcomes new project manager

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Betsy Parker recently became the new project manager at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

After more than five years, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has a new project manager.

Betsy Parker, a Mountain Brook native who spent the past three years working for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, assumed the position in mid-February.

She replaces Molly Wallace, who became project manager in 2016 and left the chamber March 18 after working with Parker on a transition.

Parker grew up in Mountain Brook and said working in the city “definitely feels like … a homecoming.”

She is also excited to work with local business people.

“I love how well everyone works together to support one another,” Parker said. “In a city like ours where the majority of businesses are small and locally owned, the way they champion one another is truly invaluable.”

Parker graduated from Mountain Brook High School in 2012 and earned a degree in integrated marketing communications and business administration at the University of Mississippi.

She and her husband Chris live in Crestline.

Upon her arrival at the chamber, Parker also has a long relationship with Suzan Doidge, the organization’s veteran executive director.

Parker — while at MBHS — was a member of the inaugural class of Leadership Mountain Brook in 2010-11 and served as the chamber intern her senior year.

“It’s crazy now to think that 10-plus years later it’s all come full circle,” Parker said.

Parker is “a perfect fit” for the position, given her experience with the chamber in Vestavia Hills, Doidge said.

She’s also “well-connected and engaged with the community,” Doidge said.

“I know I’m leaving this job in great hands,” Wallace said.

Wallace moved to Birmingham in 2016 so her husband, Carter, could do his pediatric residency at UAB.

He has since finished that residency, as well as a fellowship, and has accepted a chance to help start a practice in his hometown of Columbus, Georgia.

“I think it's a great career opportunity for him, and we are excited to move back to family, but it is definitely a bittersweet move, as there is so much that we will miss here,” Wallace said.

She expressed gratitude for the way Doidge accommodated her needs as a working mom after she took the job in 2016. Wallace and her husband had their first child right after they moved to Birmingham.

Doidge “was so gracious and knew my No. 1 role was as mom and that if I felt comfortable in that role, I would rise to my work role and give it my all as well,” Wallace said.

In addition, the duties of project manager dovetailed with her personal interests.

“I get to collaborate often, connect others often and dip my hands into various community initiatives and events,” she said.

Doidge said Wallace excelled in the job.

“She is a master at customer service and — in the chamber world — this is a very important skill set,” Doidge said. “Her ability to handle multiple projects at one time and always with a smile and great sense of humor has made her an invaluable employee. Molly could run a small country.”

When asked her immediate goals or priorities in the new job, Parker kept it simple.

“I want to just take in everything I can and try to learn as much as possible,” she said. “This is an incredibly collaborative environment, and my best resource is the people around me.”