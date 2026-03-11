Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Submitted Chery Blossom Festival

The Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host the 19th annual Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, at the Lawler Gate.

The free, family-friendly festival will showcase Japanese culture through performances, exhibits and interactive activities. Demonstrations throughout the day will include taiko drumming, traditional dance, martial arts and musical performances. The opening ceremony begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by performances from groups including Daikin Taiko Force, the UAB Soran Bushi dance group, the Birmingham Kendo Club and Shinkendo of Birmingham.

Visitors can also explore cultural exhibits and activities such as calligraphy, origami, kimono displays, bonsai and traditional Japanese toys. Local organizations and vendors will offer food, art and cultural demonstrations.

Parking at the gardens is limited. Carpooling or ridesharing is encouraged, and a shuttle will run from the Mountain Brook Office Park to the Lawler Gate.

See the full performance schedule, guests and activities at japanalabama.com/Cherry-Blossom-Festival.