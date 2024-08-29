Childcare Resources announces participation in U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Childcare Resources Childcare Resources has been providing support for families and child care providers for over 40 years.

Childcare Resources, a Birmingham-based non-profit organization and United Way of Central Alabama partner agency, has announced Head Start/Early Head Start Program sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The program is administered by the Alabama Department of Education and Child Nutrition Programs. Meals will be made available to enrolled participants at no separate charge and without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact Childcare Resources Head Start Program at (205) 941-6077, or the USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY), or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

Meals will be provided at the site(s) listed below:

Childcare Resources Head Start — Great Start

900 Palmer Ave, Brighton, AL 35020

Childcare Resources St. Vincent’s Head Start Program

1033 22nd St South, Birmingham, AL 35205

To learn more about Childcare Resources, visit www.ccr-bhm.org or call (205) 945-0018 Ext. 306.