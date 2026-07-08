Children explore the sounds of nature at Birmingham Botanical Gardens camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Nature's Music Makers," a weeklong summer camp for children from July 20-24, with sessions held daily from 9 a.m. to noon.

Designed for children ages 4 through rising third grade, the camp encourages participants to explore the many sounds found throughout the Gardens, from birdsong and buzzing bees to rustling leaves and flowing water.

Campers will learn how and why these natural sounds are created while experimenting with rhythm and music inspired by the outdoors. Throughout the week, children will create handmade wind chimes, rattles and other instruments using natural materials and ideas drawn from the environment.

The camp blends music, creativity and environmental education, giving participants a chance to experience the Gardens through both art and science.

Registration costs $160 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $200 for nonmembers.

To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/natures-music-makers.