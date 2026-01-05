Christmas tree recycling available at Birmingham Zoo through Jan. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. Birmingham Zoo Entrance

Mountain Brook residents are invited to recycle their natural Christmas trees at the Birmingham Zoo through Jan. 11.

Tree drop-off is located at the zoo’s overflow parking area. Drivers should enter through the main zoo entrance, turn right and proceed to Lot No. 3, where a coned-off area will be clearly marked for tree recycling. All lights, ornaments and decorations must be removed before trees are dropped off.

The recycling program helps reduce landfill waste and supports community cleanup efforts following the holidays. For questions or additional information, residents can contact Mountain Brook Public Works at 205-802-2390.