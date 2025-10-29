Church Street to close for 2025 Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade

× Expand Layton Dudley Mystics of Mountain Brook The Mystics of Mountain Brook took place Wednesday, October 31 at Crestline Village. Families lined Church Street with kids in costumes, cheering on the parade and scrambling for candy. It was warm weather with clear skies. After the parade, kids left to go trick-or-treating in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mountain Brook police are advising residents of road closures and temporary fencing ahead of the 2025 Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade on Friday, Oct. 31.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will follow a route through central Mountain Brook Village. Church Street will close at 3 p.m. so Public Works personnel can install fencing along most of the route to improve safety for paradegoers and participants.

Police will block traffic while fencing is put in place. Vehicles parked in areas blocked by fencing will not be able to exit until after the parade ends and the road has been cleared.

Once the parade concludes, Church Street will remain closed while crews remove fencing and sweep debris from the roadway. Streets are expected to reopen by approximately 5:30 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade will begin at the Mountain Brook Baptist Church parking lot, travel north on Overbrook Road, east on Montevallo Road, north onto Church Street, west onto Euclid Avenue and south on Dan Watkins Drive, where it will end.