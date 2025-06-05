City bringing updates to Alabama Veteran's Memorial Park with ADECA grant

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The city of Mountain Brook is making upgrades to Alabama Veteran’s Memorial Park thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Upgrades to the park include paved walkways, handrails, extended paths, a new gate and security cameras. With these additions, the city aims to make the space even more accessible and secure.

They are also planning future hiking and biking trails to enhance the passive use of the park's wooded space.