City calls on community to report street light outages

× Expand Courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook The city houses over 400 street lights.

The City of Mountain Brook took to social media on Friday to share a call to action with the community. Their focus: street lights.

The post read:

"With over 400 street lights in our city, we rely on our community members to report any outages. If a street light is not working correctly, be sure to do your part and report it to the City Manager so that Alabama Power can be notified. The next time you see a street light outage, please call the City Manager’s office at (205) 802-3800 or email gastons@mtnbrook.org to report it."