City celebrates opening of new fire station

The city of Mountain Brook will officially open the new Fire Station No. 2 on May 22, 2025.

The city of Mountain Brook is celebrating the completion of the new Fire Station No. 2 project with a grand opening on Thursday.

This new station can house up to five firefighters, with the potential to expand to twelve. It features a rapid-response fire pole slide, an on-site gym and a versatile apparatus bay that can transform into a pickleball court. Additionally, there is a dedicated storm shelter for on-duty personnel during severe weather.

The new station also offers a safer environment for the city's firefighters, including several features that are meant to optimize health and reduce the amount of harsh chemicals absorbed by crews.

The grand opening event will take place Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m., so drop by 3100 Overton Road to see the new station and celebrate this milestone with the city.