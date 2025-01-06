City collecting warming station donations

The city of Mountain Brook is collecting warming station donations for Birmingham as temperatures drop.

Items needed include single-serving soft fruits and snacks such as cuties, bananas, fruit cups, yogurt, chips, candies and bottled water.  Twin-size blankets are also needed.

Items can be dropped off at the Mountain Brook Fire Station at 102 Tibbett Street in the Crestline fire station lobby.