City collecting warming station donations

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook is collecting warming station donations.

The city of Mountain Brook is collecting warming station donations for Birmingham as temperatures drop.

Items needed include single-serving soft fruits and snacks such as cuties, bananas, fruit cups, yogurt, chips, candies and bottled water. Twin-size blankets are also needed.

Items can be dropped off at the Mountain Brook Fire Station at 102 Tibbett Street in the Crestline fire station lobby.