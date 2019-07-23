City completes paving work

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A truck makes its way along Cherokee Road toward Highway 280 in Mountain Brook on July 11. The city of Mountain Brook resurfaced a number of streets during its annual repaving project.

Mountain Brook’s annual paving work reached the end of the road July 3. That’s the day crews applied the final stretch of new asphalt to city streets.

“We’re very pleased with it,” said Ronnie Vaughn, Mountain Brook’s public works director. “They did a good job.”

Road resurfacing began in mid-May after a slight delay. Crews first addressed Mountain Brook Village, which they worked on at night to mitigate the impact on businesses. Vaughn said it took about two and a half weeks to repave the village.

Crews then turned their attention to the city’s residential areas. Roads that underwent work included Cherokee Road from U.S. 280 to Overcrest Road; Overhill Road from Canterbury Road to Mountain Brook Parkway; Crosshill Road from Spring Valley Road to Rockhill Road; Oakdale Road from Oakdale Drive to Woodvale Road; Woodvale Road; Westbury Way; and Stone River Road.

Vaughn said crews worked on those streets during the day, from about 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. He said he received a few complaints from residents about traffic delays but for the most part heard “a lot of positive feedback.”

Each year, Mountain Brook selects streets based on need to be milled and resurfaced. Milling involves grinding down the existing asphalt about 1.5 inches and then paving over it with a fresh layer.

According to Steve Boone, Mountain Brook’s finance director, the city allocates between $700,000-$800,000 annually for road work.

It is typically completed after students are out of school for the summer.