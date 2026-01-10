City council to hold first meeting of 2026 on Monday

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Mayor for a Day – John Marsh

Proclamation Honoring the Life and Legacy of Sarah C. Marsh

Consideration: Resolution ratifying the purchase of a vehicle for use by the Police Department.

Consideration: Resolution ratifying the disposal of certain surplus property and its conveyance to Travelers Insurance.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution recommending to the ABC Board the issuance of an 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor license to Crafts 280 LLC (dba Crafts on 280), located at 2727 Highway 280, 35223.

Consideration: Resolution re-appointing K.C. Hairston as Presiding Judge of the Mountain Brook Municipal Court.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the agreement with Barrett Kent Studio with respect to the Mountain Brook Training Expansion.

The council will meet next Jan. 26, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-155.