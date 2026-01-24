City Council set to meet Monday

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:15 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Human Trafficking Prevention Month Proclamation.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation.

Consideration: Resolution executing the MWCF Deductible Addendum with respect to the workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

Consideration: Resolution recommending to the State of Alabama, Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) the issuance of a 700 - Specialty retailer of consumable hemp products license to Crestline Bottle Shop LLC, (trade name: The Bottle Shop), located at 81 Church St.

Consideration: Resolution recommending to the State of Alabama, Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) the issuance of a 020-Restaurant Retail Liquor license to Brasato LLC, (trade name: Locanda Brasato); located at 270 Rele St.

The council will meet next Feb. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-156.