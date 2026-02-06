City council to meet Monday, discuss technology consulting agreement

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Consideration: Resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution executing an agreement with Cardinal Technology Consulting Services of Alabama with respect to AT&T related issues.

Consideration: Resolution approving a work authorization agreement with Sain Associates regarding the Public Works Crew Facility addition.

Consideration: Resolution executing an agreement with United Ability, Inc. (dba Gone for Good) with respect to a community document destruction and e-waste recycling event on April 18, 2026.

The council will meet next Feb. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-157.