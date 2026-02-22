Representative Lloyd Peeples to address City Council Monday

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:15 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Lloyd Peeples, Alabama House of Representatives District 48 candidate, to address council

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Proclamation

Announcement: The City Council will hold a special worksession regarding Home Occupations on April 25, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

The council will meet next March 9, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-158.