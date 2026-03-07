City Council to discuss bridge project on Monday

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Embrace Alabama Kids Proclamation

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

Consideration: Ordinance approving the Intergovernmental Agreement with Jefferson County and the City of Homewood with respect to the Hollywood Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge project

The March 23 City Council meeting has been canceled. The council will meet next on April 13, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-159.