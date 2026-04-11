Mountain Brook annual financial audit presentation to be held at Monday's City Council meeting

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation

International Building Safety Month Proclamation

Presentation of the annual financial audit of the city as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

Consideration: Resolution awarding the bid for the Mountain Brook Fire Department refurb of the Reserve Quint Ladder Truck

Consideration: Resolution approving the agreement with Sain Associates with respect to on-call/demand contract engineering services

Consideration: Resolution authorizing signatories for the City’s Truist Bank deposit and investment accounts

The council will meet next on April 28, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-160.