Alabama State Rep. David Faulkner to address Mountain Brook City Council

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Tuesday, with pre-council set for 6:15 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Alabama State Representative, David Faulkner, to address council

Small Business Week Proclamation

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Annual Presentation

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

Consideration: Resolution awarding the bid for the HVAC scheduled maintenance for city buildings

Consideration: Resolution entering into a contract for General Services with Birmingham Regional Paratransit Consortium d/b/a ClasTran

Consideration: Ordinance amending Article XXIII and Article XVIII of the City Code with respect to Home Occupations

The council will meet next on May 11, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-161.