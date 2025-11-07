Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday at 5 p.m. The council will recognize outgoing City Manager Sam Gaston.

Other items on the agenda include:

Recognition of outgoing City Manager, Sam Gaston

Recognition of former City Council President, Virginia Smith

Recognition of former Mayor, Stewart Welch

Approval of the minutes of the October 27, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council

Approval of the minutes of the November 3, 2025 organizational meeting of the City Council

Approval of the minutes of the November 6, 2025 special meeting of the City Council

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the purchase of an F-350 for use by the fire department

Consideration and appointment of Council Member to Fill Vacancy for Place 1

Comments from residents and attendees.

The council will meet next Nov. 24.