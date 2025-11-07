Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

×
city council agenda
The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday at 5 p.m. The council will recognize outgoing City Manager Sam Gaston.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Recognition of outgoing City Manager, Sam Gaston
- Recognition of former City Council President, Virginia Smith
- Recognition of former Mayor, Stewart Welch
- Approval of the minutes of the October 27, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council
- Approval of the minutes of the November 3, 2025 organizational meeting of the City Council
- Approval of the minutes of the November 6, 2025 special meeting of the City Council
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the purchase of an F-350 for use by the fire department
- Consideration and appointment of Council Member to Fill Vacancy for Place 1
- Comments from residents and attendees.
The council will meet next Nov. 24.