Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday at 5 p.m. The council will recognize outgoing City Manager Sam Gaston.

Other items on the agenda include:

  • Recognition of outgoing City Manager, Sam Gaston
  • Recognition of former City Council President, Virginia Smith
  • Recognition of former Mayor, Stewart Welch
  • Approval of the minutes of the October 27, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council
  • Approval of the minutes of the November 3, 2025 organizational meeting of the City Council
  • Approval of the minutes of the November 6, 2025 special meeting of the City Council
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the purchase of an F-350 for use by the fire department
  • Consideration and appointment of Council Member to Fill Vacancy for Place 1
  • Comments from residents and attendees.

The council will meet next Nov. 24.