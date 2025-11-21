Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Consideration: Resolution appointing Council representatives to the following:

Planning Commission (voting member) - Philip E. Black (council representative)

Board of Zoning Adjustment (liaison) - Gerald Garner

Parks and Recreation Board (liaison) - Gerald Garner

O’Neal Library Board (liaison) - Lloyd Shelton

Board of Education (liaison) - William “Billy” Pritchard

Finance Committee (voting member) - Lloyd Shelton

Villages Design Review Committee (liaison) - Maretta Ashford

Editorial Board - Graham Smith and Becky Holt

Board of Landscape Design (liaison) - Becky Holt

Chamber of Commerce (liaison) - Maretta Ashford

Parking Committee - All Council Members

Municipal Judge - G. Smith and B. Pritchard

All-In Committee - B. Pritchard and G. Smith

Environmental Sustainability Committee - Graham Smith and Lloyd Shelton

JC3 - Becky Holt and Maretta Ashford

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution approving the purchase and acceptance of the Cawaco Grant for an EMS Advanced Training Manikin.

Consideration: Resolution extending the moratorium on CBD and Vape shops within the City.

Consideration: Ordinance approving the amendments to the Sales and Use Tax Ordinance (Ordinance No. 2186 adopted 10/13/25).

The council will meet next Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-152.