Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

by

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

  • Consideration: Resolution appointing Council representatives to the following:
  • Planning Commission (voting member) - Philip E. Black (council representative)
  • Board of Zoning Adjustment (liaison) - Gerald Garner
  • Parks and Recreation Board (liaison) - Gerald Garner
  • O’Neal Library Board (liaison) - Lloyd Shelton
  • Board of Education (liaison) - William “Billy” Pritchard
  • Finance Committee (voting member) - Lloyd Shelton
  • Villages Design Review Committee (liaison) - Maretta Ashford
  • Editorial Board - Graham Smith and Becky Holt
  • Board of Landscape Design (liaison) - Becky Holt
  • Chamber of Commerce (liaison) - Maretta Ashford
  • Parking Committee - All Council Members
  • Municipal Judge - G. Smith and B. Pritchard
  • All-In Committee - B. Pritchard and G. Smith
  • Environmental Sustainability Committee - Graham Smith and Lloyd Shelton
  • JC3 - Becky Holt and Maretta Ashford
  • Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
  • Consideration: Resolution approving the purchase and acceptance of the Cawaco Grant for an EMS Advanced Training Manikin.
  • Consideration: Resolution extending the moratorium on CBD and Vape shops within the City.
  • Consideration: Ordinance approving the amendments to the Sales and Use Tax Ordinance (Ordinance No. 2186 adopted 10/13/25).

The council will meet next Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-152. 