Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

×
city council agenda
The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.
Items on the agenda include:
- Consideration: Resolution appointing Council representatives to the following:
- Planning Commission (voting member) - Philip E. Black (council representative)
- Board of Zoning Adjustment (liaison) - Gerald Garner
- Parks and Recreation Board (liaison) - Gerald Garner
- O’Neal Library Board (liaison) - Lloyd Shelton
- Board of Education (liaison) - William “Billy” Pritchard
- Finance Committee (voting member) - Lloyd Shelton
- Villages Design Review Committee (liaison) - Maretta Ashford
- Editorial Board - Graham Smith and Becky Holt
- Board of Landscape Design (liaison) - Becky Holt
- Chamber of Commerce (liaison) - Maretta Ashford
- Parking Committee - All Council Members
- Municipal Judge - G. Smith and B. Pritchard
- All-In Committee - B. Pritchard and G. Smith
- Environmental Sustainability Committee - Graham Smith and Lloyd Shelton
- JC3 - Becky Holt and Maretta Ashford
- Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.
- Consideration: Resolution approving the purchase and acceptance of the Cawaco Grant for an EMS Advanced Training Manikin.
- Consideration: Resolution extending the moratorium on CBD and Vape shops within the City.
- Consideration: Ordinance approving the amendments to the Sales and Use Tax Ordinance (Ordinance No. 2186 adopted 10/13/25).
The council will meet next Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-152.