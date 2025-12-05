Agenda set for Monday's city council meeting

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday, with pre-council set for 6 p.m. and the council meeting at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the City’s participation in the 2025 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing a $3.4 million transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Fund.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution awarding the bid to Southern Emergency Consultants for the Fire Department Ambulance re-mount.

Consideration: Resolution awarding the bid for the Fire Station 2 Landscape Maintenance Services.

Mayoral appointment to the Planning Commission.

The council will meet next Jan. 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-153.