City Council Agenda: July 28

Mountain Brook City Council will meet Monday night, with agenda items including contracts for electrical work, construction agreements for sidewalks on Montclair Road and more.

Items on the agenda are as follows:

Proclamation honoring Johnny Toney with the US Postal Service for his dedicated service and retirement.

Approval of the minutes of the July 14, 2025, regular meeting of the City Council.

Consideration: Resolution executing a contractor agreement with Stone and Sons with respect to electrical work on a storage building for the Parks and Recreation department.

Consideration: Resolution recommending to the ABC Board the issuance of an 050-Retail Beer (Off Premises Only) and a 070-Retail Wine (Off Premises only) license to The Market One, LLC (dba Market), located at 2411 Montevallo Road, 35223.

Consideration: Resolution accepting the proposal with Alscan with respect to the equipment related to emergency lanyards at the O’Neal Library.

Consideration: Resolution appointing poll workers for the August 26, 2025 municipal election.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the construction agreement (Supplemental Agreement No. 1) with the State of Alabama (ALDOT) for the Montclair Road sidewalk TAP grant project.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. It can also be viewed on Youtube. Search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar.